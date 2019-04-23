1-year-old girl dead after being left in vehicle outside Glendale apartment

A 1-year-old girl is dead after being left in a vehicle for several hours, according to Glendale police.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a hot-car death.

Glendale police said they received multiple calls for service around 4:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

A man in his 30s found his 18-month-old daughter unresponsive in a family vehicle as he was attempting to leave. Dispatchers instructed the father to perform CPR as officials responded to the scene.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both parents, in their 30s, were on scene talking with detectives. It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

Police did not say who was driving the vehicle prior to the baby being left inside.

“I would love to believe no one intentionally leaves their child in a vehicle to die a tragic death like this,” Officer Tiffany Ngalula said Monday night. “That’s the last thing I would wish on my child or any child in the Valley.”

Ms. Ngalula added that people should check at least two times for loved ones before leaving their vehicle.

The high temperature Monday in Glendale was 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.