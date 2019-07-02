Girl, woman killed in rollover collision west of Buckeye

A 9-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman were killed in a rollover collision west of Buckeye, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, an SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near mile post 74 (Salome Road) when it drifted off the roadway and into the median. DPS said the driver over-corrected to the right and back left into the median where it rolled over.

DPS said the 9-year-old was ejected and died at the scene. The front seat passenger, Nyjeda Sanders, 20, of Roseburg, Oregon, was also pronounced dead.

The driver, a 62-year-old Apache Junction woman, was airlifted to Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other children were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS said seat belts and child restraints were used except with the deceased 9-year-old girl.