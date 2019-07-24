Girl identified in fatal Glendale collision

Police have identified a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a collision in Phoenix.

Ella Thomas, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving a Hyundai and a garbage truck Sunday morning near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix police said the Hyundai was southbound on 51st when it entered the intersection at Thunderbird on a red light. It collided with an eastbound garbage truck that had a green light.

After the collision, the vehicles became entangled, redirected eastbound, and struck two trees. They came to a rest, with the garbage truck on top of the Hyundai.

The Glendale and Phoenix Fire departments arrived on scene and began rescue and lifesaving efforts for all occupants. However, Thomas was declared dead at the scene.

Five other occupants of the Hyundai ranging in age from 14 to 16 were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old garage truck driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Neither driver was impaired but speed and failure to yield may be contributing factors to this collision.