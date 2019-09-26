Former Peoria officer accused of illegally providing criminal history

A former Peoria officer is accused of accessing criminal history on an individual and providing that information to a person who was riding along with the officer at the time, according to police.

The Peoria Police Department was recently notified that former Officer Amaury Fernandez was charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office with one count of unauthorized access to criminal history information.

The Peoria Police Department was notified of the alleged violation and immediately initiated an internal investigation and a subsequent criminal investigation.

Mr. Fernandez was placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned from the police department Sept. 5.

The criminal investigation was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review and charges.

“I am deeply disappointed by the actions of this former employee, as we hold all members of our department to the highest standards,” Chief Arthur Miller stated. “We conducted a thorough investigation and acted swiftly to hold the employee accountable, who resigned prior to the investigation being completed.”

Arizona Revised Statutes 41-1756, Unauthorized access to criminal history; classification; definitions:

A. Except as provided by section 41-1750, a person commits unauthorized access to criminal history if the person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly does any of the following:

Permits unauthorized access to the Arizona criminal justice information system or to criminal history record information. Uses the Arizona criminal justice information system or criminal history record information for a purpose other than as provided by section 41-1750. Releases or procures the release of criminal history information.

B. A person who violates this section is guilty of a class 6 felony.

C. For the purposes of this section: