Fire district and authority change meeting dates

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority meeting in Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, Aug 2018
First Responders, News

By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

The North County Fire & Medical District and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority officials changed their governing board meeting dates for November and December.

AFMA governing board meetings are scheduled monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month. NCFMD governing board meetings are scheduled quarterly, also on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

The fourth Tuesday in November and December coincide with the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Therefore, the governing members changed their meeting dates for November and December to the third Tuesday of the month.

NCFMD will meet 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and AFMA will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. Both groups meet at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 201 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix.

Eric Kriwer, AFMA deputy chief and fire marshal, said that as well as being better for board members’ holiday schedules, it may encourage more residents to attend the meetings.

Visit afma.az.gov.

IF YOU GO:

What: Arizona Fire & Medical Authority governing board meeting
When: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22
Where: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 201 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix

What: Arizona Fire & Medical Authority governing board meeting
When: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19
Where: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 201 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix

What: North County Fire & Medical District governing board meeting
When: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17
Where: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 201 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix

What: Arizona Fire & Medical Authority governing board meeting
When: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17
Where: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 201 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix

 



