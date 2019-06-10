Father of four killed in shooting in west Phoenix, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man in west Phoenix.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police learned Jesus Isaac Velazquez, 34, was walking in the area when an unknown man approached him and started shooting.

Mr. Velazquez took off running through the parking lot of a furniture store as the suspect continued chasing and shooting.

Witnesses saw Mr. Velazquez get struck by gunfire and fall to the ground. According to Form IV documents for Victor A. Garcia, 26, who was arrested in connection with the shooting, the alleged suspect also shot Mr. Velazquez while he was laying on the ground.

Mr. Velazquez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police obtained a license plate number for a vehicle the suspect fled in. They located it later in the evening, and learned the driver was a relative of the suspect. He told police he had picked up Mr. Garcia after the latter called him for a ride prior to the shooting. The driver said he saw Mr. Garcia chase the victim and shoot him. However, Mr. Garcia never mentioned anything about the shooting when he got in the vehicle.

He dropped off Mr. Garcia in a nearby neighborhood, but officers Saturday morning found him at his residence in Tolleson.

Mr. Garcia was booked into jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

Court documents indicate Mr. Garcia is a previously deported felon.

A motive in the shooting remains unknown. Mr. Garcia is due in court June 14 and 18.

A GoFundMe for Mr. Velazquez states he was a father of four young children.