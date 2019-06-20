Ex-Glendale dentist gets probation for falsifying documents

A dentist who faked documents that claimed he was fit to be licensed has been sentenced to probation.

Judge David Cunanan sentenced Pankaj Goyal on Monday to two years of supervised probation.

Mr. Goyal had pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal possession of a forgery device.

He had been accused of doctoring signatures and recommendations of medical, dental and military officials. The signed documents claimed Mr. Goyal was eligible to perform certain types of anesthesia.

He had an office in Glendale near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

Mr. Goyal was arrested at his home in Fountain Hills in light of an ABC15 report that exposed the ex-dentist of his actions.

The dental board in Arizona has since revoked his license.