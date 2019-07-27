Employee sustains burn injuries in fire at auto shop in Glendale

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an auto shop in Glendale.

The third-alarm fire occurred before 2 p.m. Friday near Glendale and 61st avenues.

According to reports, the fire started when a vehicle at the shop caught fire and spread throughout the building.

“The building quickly succumbed to the fast moving fire so crews were forced to fight it from the outside,” the Glendale Fire Department stated.

TV helicopters above the scene showed the shop engulfed in smoke, and the roof reportedly collapsed as crews fought the blaze from the outside.

Glendale Fire said an employee of the auto shop was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns.

“This was a fierce firefight but crews were able to contain it,” Glendale Fire stated.

Out of precaution, some nearby homes were evacuated and a HazMat crew responded.

Crews from Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix and Sun City West were among those responding to the fire.

Daily Independent was told a young child may have been burned, but are trying to confirm that information with Glendale Fire.