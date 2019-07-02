Employee struck by vehicle at Grandview Golf Course in Sun City West

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an employee riding a mower was struck and injured by a vehicle at a golf course in Sun City West.

Multiple Facebook posts indicated MCSO’s presence at Grandview Golf Course Tuesday morning. According to the posts, it appeared a vehicle had driven onto the golf course. A human-operated lawn mower was seen in front of the vehicle.

Crime scene tape was also surrounding the immediate area of the incident, according to the posts.

MCSO Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said he would have more information on the incident once he hears back from detectives at the scene.

Katy O’Grady, general services officer for the Recreation Centers of Sun City West, said one of their employees was injured as he was hit by a vehicle while working on a mower.

“Our employee has a fractured arm,” she said. “He’s been released from the hospital.”

MCSO continues to investigate what led up to the collision.