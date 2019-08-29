Employee at Glendale group home among 4 indicted on child sex crimes

An elementary school technician and a maintenance worker for a children’s group home are among four people indicted on child sex crimes.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a state grand jury indicted Ryan Kille, Luke Ottmann, Alex Waldron, and Andrew Herrington on charges of attempting to lure minors for sex by using the internet.

The four are accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media apps and websites.

They are also accused of arriving at undercover locations to complete the alleged sex acts with those who they believed were minors.

At the time of Mr. Ottmann’s arrest, he was employed as a custodian at Neely Traditional Academy, near Guadalupe and Gilbert roads, for Gilbert Public Schools.

At the time of Mr. Herrington’s arrest, he was employed as a custodian at Sunshine Residential Homes, north of Bell Road and 63rd Avenue in Glendale, which is contracted with the Arizona Department of Child Safety to provide group homes for about 300 children in the West Valley.

Operation Summer Shield was conducted over a week-long period and was the result of a joint multi-agency investigation by the Tempe Police Department, the Mesa Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Mr. Kille, 32, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Mr. Ottmann, 51, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Mr. Waldron, 31, is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, unlawful age misrepresentation, and attempted furnishing harmful items to minors.

Mr. Herrington, 63, is charged with solicitation to commit child sex trafficking, attempted money laundering, and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with additional information about these individuals can call Sergeant Sean Still with the Tempe Police Department at 480-858-6492.