Drug bust at north Phoenix homes nets nearly $400K in items

Authorities from two agencies teamed up to bust a drug house, recovering nearly $400,000 in illegal drugs and arresting two men.

On Sept. 12, detectives operating as part of the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force, in conjunction with the Phoenix Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence east of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway in north Phoenix.

According to a release, MCSO said detectives seized over $380,000 worth of illegal drugs, firearms and cash. In addition, Kolby Stevens and Tucker Reece, both 23, were arrested.

The investigation began days earlier, when detectives received information on an operation involving illegal marijuana and THC vape cartridges at the north Phoenix home. MCSO detectives, with the help of Phoenix officers, conducted surveillance on the residence for several days.

When conducting the search warrant, authorities located Mr. Stevens and Mr. Reece inside the residence and arrested them without incident.

Detectives also located about 1,100 “Dank” brand-packaged vape cartridges and eight jars of narcotic distillate. MCSO said these cartridges have been located throughout the U.S. and have been associated with recent vaping deaths. They were also being manufactured at the residence.

Base on the equipment and the products located inside the residence, MCSO said detectives believed the location was an apparent “Closed Loop BHO Manufacturing Lab.”

“We are focused on protecting the young adults in our community,” Sheriff Paul Penzone stated. “We will not tolerate criminal activity targeting adolescence for profit and at the expense of health.

“I would like to thank the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force and our partners at the Black Mountain Precinct at the Phoenix Police Department for their collaborative partnership in getting these criminals off the street.”

Mr. Stevens and Mr. Reece were booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for sale of narcotic drugs C2F, possession of narcotic drugs C2F, possession of manufacturing equipment for narcotic drugs C3F, possession of marijuana for sale C3F and possession of a weapon in a drug offense C4F.

What MCSO seized (Approximate Value)