Driver killed in wrong-way collision along Loop 101 in Glendale

Highway authorities are investigating after one young female was killed in a wrong-way collision in Glendale.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way collision along southbound Loop 101 near Union Hills Drive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said two young females were involved, with one of them pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Despite earlier reports, DPS has not determined whether the right-way or wrong-way driver was the one killed.

Loop 101 southbound between 75th Avenue and Union Hills Drive had been closed while DPS investigated and crews cleared the scene. The Arizona Department of Transportation had recommended motorists use surface streets by exiting 75th to 59th avenues, heading to Bell Road, and then traveling west to get back onto Loop 101.

Traffic was flowing along Loop 101 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 were not affected.

DPS expects to have additional information later today.

Early Monday morning, a woman was arrested on suspicion of driving the wrong way while impaired near Loop 101 (Agua Fria) and Indian School Road. She reportedly had a BAC three times the legal limit in Arizona. No collisions were reported.