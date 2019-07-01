Driver killed in Glendale collision involving two vehicles

A man is dead after two vehicles collided near a Glendale intersection.

The Glendale Police Department responded to the collision Monday morning near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved, with one of them rolled over.

Investigators determined a dark-colored truck was traveling northbound on 55th when it struck a white-colored truck traveling eastbound on Bethany Home.

Police said the dark truck rolled over, causing fatal injuries the driver. There were two adults in the other truck who sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The deceased man has not been identified yet.

Bethany Home Road was closed between 51st and 57th avenues but is expected to reopen by 10:30 a.m. Monday.