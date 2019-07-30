DPS arrests wrong-way driver along Loop 101 in West Valley

A Phoenix woman is suspected of driving the wrong way on a freeway in the West Valley.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Tanner Alexandria Wiss, 25, on charges of aggravated and extreme DUI, and endangerment.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, DPS received reports of a wrong-way driver along northbound Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras were able to show the vehicle as it headed south in the northbound lanes. The vehicle came to a stop in the HOV lane near Indian School Road.

DPS contacted the driver, Ms. Wiss, who appeared impaired. Troopers reported smelling an odor of alcohol and noticed Ms. Wiss’ eyes were red and watery.

Ms. Wiss agreed to sobriety tests but admitted to DPS that she was drunk. She reportedly refused to complete the test, saying “I do not understand why do I have to do this I’m drunk, I told you already.”

A preliminary breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.246, three times the legal limit in Arizona. Subsequent tests resulted in a BAC of 0.222 and 0.208.

Ms. Wiss was booked into jail but was released on her own recognizance.