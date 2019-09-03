DPS arrests two wrong-way drivers on Labor Day morning

Two early morning drivers on Labor Day were arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving the wrong way.

No collisions or injuries occurred.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two wrong-way incidents were reported between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Monday. One occurred along the Loop 101 Agua Fria in Peoria, and the other along State Route 85 in Buckeye.

Around 2:40 a.m., a wrong-way driver was reported traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Bell Road. DPS troopers traveling northbound on Loop 101 near Olive Avenue saw the wrong-way pickup truck approaching them southbound in the HOV lane. DPS said the troopers avoided colliding with the truck by taking evasive action.

Shortly after, the truck exited the highway. Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the Traffic Operations Center maintained sight of the truck and provided updates on its location. The truck was later located traveling westbound on Northern Avenue.

DPS stopped the truck without further incident and arrested drive James Christian Cheney, 24, of Surprise, on aggravated DUI and other charges.

Less than 30 minutes later, the Buckeye Valley Fire District reported they had stopped a wrong-way driver who was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 85 south of Interstate 10.

The vehicle had been stopped by an ambulance operated by Buckeye Valley Fire. DPS responded and arrested Randal Allen Doak, 28, of Buckeye, on an aggravated DUI charge.