Deputy deputy fire chief Jeff McMenemy completes national program

The city of Glendale announced that Deputy Chief Jeff McMenemy completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

Mr. McMenemy joins an elite group of highly-skilled and experienced fire service leaders across the country by completing the program designed for senior fire officers.

The EFOP provides senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various aspects of fire administration including, team development, community risk reduction, fire service operations and executive leadership.

The EFOP spans a four-year period and consists of four “core” courses, which are two weeks in length. Hundreds of hours were spent on research projects applying concepts from the courses to specific situations in Glendale.

The EFOP is built on a curriculum with research that examines how leaders can manage difficult problems within their jurisdictions. The skills Mr. McMenemy has gained during this experience will benefit the Glendale Fire Department and Mr. McMenemy professionally and personally.

Mr. McMenemy can apply this new knowledge to problems faced within our community and help Glendale Fire better serve the city.

Mr. McMenemy joins a list of only 110 graduates from Arizona since the program’s inception in 1985. He has served the Glendale for over 26 years and was promoted to deputy chief in 2016.

The Glendale Fire Department believes that gaining knowledge and staying current with new information is imperative to the growth and safety of its membership.