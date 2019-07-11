Crews battle second-alarm fire in El Mirage

First Responders, Valley

Crews from multiple agencies are working on a second-alarm fire at a residential complex in El Mirage.

The El Mirage Fire Department responded to the fire around 2 p.m. Thursday near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. The complex involved appears to be the Casa Mirage Apartments.

It is unknown how many units were affected, or if any residents will be displaced.

TV helicopter over the scene showed firefighters tackling the blaze from a group of townhouses.

The El Mirage Fire Department has a station right around the corner from the complex where the fire started.

Crews from Sun City, Sun City West, Avondale, Peoria, Surprise and Glendale appear to be helping with the fire, according to the Phoenix Regional Dispatch Center.

A former resident said some units at the complex had caught fire in the past, undergoing renovations since then.



