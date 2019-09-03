Court documents: Suspect in deadly Glendale stabbing is in safe cell

Court documents state a man who suffers from severe mental illness was put in a safe cell after he allegedly stabbed his roommate to death.

Brent Vincent Carvajal, 35, was jailed in lieu of a $1 million bond on one count of second-degree murder.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Glendale police responded to a stabbing call at an apartment complex near 55th and Orangewood avenues.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the entryway of an apartment. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital and identified as Bradley Delbert Harshman, 43.

Police arrested Mr. Carvajal without incident.

Police learned Mr. Harshman had tried to get his earphones from Mr. Carvajal when a confrontation inside the apartment occurred. Mr. Carvajal then allegedly stabbed Mr. Harshman.

Mr. Carvajal provided multiple versions of what happened, including that Mr. Harshman punched him multiple times in the head. However, police did not see any injuries on him.

Police located a knife in Mr. Carvajal’s bedroom.

Mr. Carvajal is due in court Friday and Monday.