Collision west of Goodyear leaves motorcyclist dead, bicyclist injured

A motorcyclist is dead and a bicyclist is in the hospital after a collision west of Goodyear.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to the area of Rainbow Valley and Elliot roads Saturday night for a possible collision.

A caller said there were two people down in the road — a motorcyclist and a person riding a bicycle. The caller stated the motorcycle driver was not breathing and the bicyclist had a possible broken leg.

MCSO arrived on-scene and made contact with a relative of the person riding the bicycle. He told deputies he and his sister were walking south on Rainbow Valley. However, he was on the shoulder while his sister was in the middle of the road. MCSO said he couldn’t explain why she was in the road.

At some point, a motorcycle approached, also south on Rainbow Valley. However, the motorcyclist and bicyclist collided with each other as they swerved in the same direction to avoid contact.

Fire personnel transported both subjects to the hospital. MCSO said both individuals sustained life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist, Danny William Casper, 64, died from his injuries. The bicyclist remains in the hospital.

MCSO continues to investigate the collision.