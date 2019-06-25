Children not properly restrained sustain minor injuries in Glendale crash

Glendale police said four children ages 2 weeks to 8 years were not properly restrained and sustained minor injuries in a collision.

The driver of a white vehicle the children were in will be cited for child restraint violations, Sgt. John Roth stated.

The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. Monday near Grand Avenue and 57th Drive, yards away from the Glendale Police Department main station.

Glendale police said a red truck turned left at a light and failed to yield at the intersection. It then collided with a white vehicle traveling northwest on Grand.

The truck was occupied by an adult driver who received serious but non-life threatening injuries and a 5-year-old-boy who was not injured.

The white vehicle had two adults and four children. The driver sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury and the other adult had minor injuries. The four children in the vehicle ranged in ages from 2 weeks to 8 years. Police said the children were not properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Police said impairment was not a factor.

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions for multiple hours but has since reopened.



