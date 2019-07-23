Child tests positives for opiates after being found in vehicle in Peoria

A mother was arrested after Peoria police found her 3-year-old boy had opiates in his system.

Authorities later learned the mother had been ordered in early June to give up custody of the boy to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Chelsey Nicole Dolaghan, 27, was booked into jail on charges of child abuse and endangerment.

Before 5 p.m. Monday, Peoria police responded to a gas station near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road to check on a vehicle. A responding officer found a male driver asleep. When the officer grabbed the driver’s arm, he awoke and cooperated, telling police his vehicle would not start.

The officer then saw a female and a child asleep in the vehicle. Another officer contacted the woman, who woke up the child after officers’ repeated attempts. Police said the child did not cry or become agitated but tried to go back to sleep.

Peoria medical personnel checked on the 3-year-old boy and transported him to a Glendale hospital. There, staff told police the boy was under mental distress and later tested positive for opiates.

Surveillance video of the gas station showed the subject vehicle not running but with a door open for nearly an hour. However, the windows in the backseat area were closed and the child was not restrained.

An Arizona DCS case agent responded to the hospital and took custody of the child. The agent told police Ms. Dolaghan had been served with an order on June 4 to give up custody of her child. However, on the same day, she left a court appearance and fled the area.

DCS had been trying to contact Ms. Dolaghan since that day.

While talking to police, Ms. Dolaghan said she was on her way to Colorado.

She was arrested at the hospital and booked into jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond. Her release orders do not indicate if she can have contact with her child.