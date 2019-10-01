Cave Creek man likely impaired during wrong-way crash in Phoenix

A 40-year-old man has life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way collision along a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Thomas Road Monday night when his vehicle was involved in a collision with at least three other vehicles.

DPS said the 40-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and may be hospitalized for an extended period of time.

DPS believes the Cave Creek man was impaired on drugs.

The other people involved are a 20-year-old Phoenix man driving a white GMC pickup truck, along with a 20-year-old female passenger; a 61-year-old Surprise man driving a white Dodge van; and a 19-year-old Phoenix man driving a silver Mercedes sedan. Two of them sustained serious injuries, but DPS did not say who.

A portion of I-17 southbound was closed for several hours while officials investigated and cleared the scene.

DPS said the first report of a wrong-way driver was near I-17 and Jefferson Street.

The collision remains under investigation.