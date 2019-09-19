Autopsy identifies victim in April 2018 homicide outside Peoria Harkins

By Chris Caraveo

Independent Newsmedia

An autopsy report confirmed the identity of a man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Peoria movie theater last year.

However, Peoria police have yet to publicly identify the 30-year-old man, despite repeated requests for updates in the nearly 17 months since the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of April 20, 2018.

An autopsy released Tuesday indicates Ahmed Sabah Rashid Alhadidi, 30, was the man killed when an altercation led to a shooting outside Harkins near 99th and Northern avenues.

Peoria police at the time believed two suspects fled the from the scene, and it didn’t appear the suspects and victim knew each other. No other information was provided or has been provided since. Police also did not identify the victim in the days after the shooting.

On Sept. 27, 2018, Independent Newsmedia emailed Peoria police about any updates to the April 20 shooting. That was two days after Independent Newsmedia emailed them with questions regarding an officer-involved shooting from Sept. 24. Public Information Officer Brandon Sheffert had said on Sept. 25 that he would respond to the inquiry on Sept. 26. However, Independent Newsmedia followed up Sept. 27 as no response had been provided.

After sending the email about the April 20 homicide, Mr. Sheffert responded to the initial OIS inquiry, but did not respond to the question of whether the April victim could be identified. Independent Newsmedia followed up Sept. 28, but no answer was provided in the weeks and months after.

In trying to find out more about the shooting, Independent Newsmedia on Sept. 27, 2018 had searched the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner website for people who died on April 20, 2018. The only entry with a manner of death as homicide was Ahmed Sabah Rashid Alhadidi. Believing this was the April homicide victim, Independent Newsmedia filed a records request for the autopsy, and waited for the document to be provided, as the medical examiner has usually provided requested autopsies within a month or two.

Obtaining the report took until after a second request was submitted two weeks ago on Sept. 3, as the medical examiner website had yet to say whether the report was ready. Then, on Sept. 17, the medical examiner provided the autopsy report.

According to the report, Mr. Alhadidi was involved in an altercation when he was shot once in the chest.

The report states Mr. Alhadidi had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12. Multiple establishments serving alcohol are in the area of where the shooting occurred, including one where a Peoria officer was handling a separate call when alerted of the shooting.

The report noted Mr. Alhadidi was wearing all black, save for a yellow-metal necklace. Online searches for him in the Valley turn up apartment addresses in Tempe and Phoenix.

Independent Newsmedia had also filed a public records request for the police report on Sept. 17, 2018.

It has yet to be released. Independent Newsmedia inquired with the records department about the case on Oct. 3, 2018 when requesting the police report for the Sept. 24 officer-involved shooting. The records department responded Oct. 17, 2018, providing a short document about the OIS but no information on the standing of the April shooting report.

Ahead of the one-year mark since the deadly shooting, Independent Newsmedia asked Peoria police on March 29 if the victim in the April 20 homicide could be identified, along with the suspect in an armed robbery/officer-involved shooting from Jan. 14. No response to the email.

On May 14, another email was sent with that same inquiry. No response.

In August, the records department was contacted again about the status of the April 2018 shooting report.

Records official Heather Morrell responded on Aug. 29, saying the report should be finalized within the next several weeks, and will contact Independent Newsmedia once it’s available.

Peoria police have not publicly identified or arrested anyone in connection with the case, nor has any suspect description been provided.

Ahead of the potential release of the police report, Independent Newsmedia contacted Peoria police with some questions. Peoria police finally said something on the case, albeit limited.

“This investigation is still ongoing and detectives have been working it since the day it happened, with that being said you are welcome to send a FOIA for the report and when it is available you will receive a copy and it will answer most of your questions,” Brandon Sheffert stated. “I believe this case should be releasable in the next few weeks.”