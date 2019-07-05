Authorities search for Peoria woman who left home after argument

Deputies are looking for a woman who may be suicidal and left her home after an argument.

Lori Ann Lamb was last seen July 4 at her home near 83rd Avenue and Acoma Drive in Peoria.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office had learned she and her husband had a verbal argument at their residence the night before. During the argument, Ms. Lamb left the residence in her 2006 light blue SAAB with a black soft top, Arizona license plate BLEUBYU.

She took a glock handgun, and it was reported that she has had previous thoughts of suicide, including two previous attempts.

Friends called MCSO to report she had left suicidal type statements on her social media accounts. Ms. Lamb’s cell phone has been shut off.

Jails and hospitals have been checked with negative results, and an attempt to locate was given out to surrounding agencies.

Call 602 876-1011 with any information.