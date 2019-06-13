Armed robbery of Goodyear cafe was part of plan to settle drug debt

After nearly five months of investigating, police have three men in custody in connection with an armed robbery of a cafe in Goodyear.

The Goodyear Police Department reports Joseph Wayne Conklin, 45, of Phoenix, and 21-year-old Peoria residents Durrell Deshaun Whitfield and Terrell Deshay Whitfield, both 21, are in custody on charges stemming from the armed robbery.

Around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 13, police said Sugar n Spice, 14970 W. Indian School Road, was robbed at gunpoint by two men. The suspects stole a victim’s phone, and all three victims’ wallets and IDs, as well as about $500 from the store.

At that time, the suspects were not located and no store employees were injured.

Last week, Goodyear detectives uncovered substantial leads in the case and found probable cause to arrest Mr. Conklin, a doughnut cook at the affected business. Police said he was present during the robbery.

Authorities also identified two other suspects after learning they were twin brothers who were selling fentanyl pills to Mr. Conklin. The robbery reportedly occurred to settle Mr. Conklin’s drug debt.

On June 4, police arrested Mr. Conklin during a traffic stop. He was interviewed and reportedly gave a full confession. He was booked into 4th Avenue Jail and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery.

Police conducted search warrants and recovered multiple stolen items. In addition, police arrested Terrell Whitfield without incident. He was booked into jail June 6, according to online records. He had previously been arrested in May on a probation violation. Meanwhile, Durrell Whitfield was already in custody on other charges stemming from a shooting and armed robbery out of Buckeye back in January.

That incident occurred nearly two weeks before the Goodyear robbery, but he was arrested towards the end of January. However, he appears to have been released from jail at some point, as he was re-arrested on valid warrants in March, according to records.

Durrell Whitfield had also been connected to a series of robberies out of Glendale. Police in 2016 had spent months investigating the robberies of several victims who were trying to engage in OfferUp exchanges with Mr. Whitfield.

In the Goodyear armed robbery case, the Whitfields are facing charges of aggravated armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.