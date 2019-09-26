Arizona judge denies request to cut bond for murder suspect

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 17:37-04:00

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A judge in Tucson has denied a request to lower the $1 million bond for a woman who has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge along with her husband.

Susan Barksdale appeared Thursday in Pima County Superior Court seeking a modification to her conditional release before trial.

The 59-year-old woman and her 56-year-old husband, Blane Barksdale, are facing multiple charges including first-degree murder in the April 16 death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in Tucson.

His body hasn’t been found.

The Barksdales were arrested in upstate New York in May and escaped Aug. 26 while being transported to Tucson to face charges in the Bligh case.

The couple was taken back into custody Sept. 11 in northeastern Arizona and extradited to Tucson.

Blane Barksdale also remains jailed on $1 million bond.

