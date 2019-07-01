APS worker killed in explosion in underground electrical vault

A utility employee is dead and another sustained burns after a reported explosion in an underground electrical vault in downtown Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Washington Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for an underground electrical vault fire.

When crews arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the manhole operated by Arizona Public Service, the state’s largest utility company.

“APS notified our Alarm Room that they had some sort of an explosion in an underground electrical vault,” Phoenix Fire stated.

According to APS, they had two workers down in the vault when the fire occurred. One of the workers escaped and suffered burn injuries to his hands and face. He was taken in stable condition to the Maricopa Medical Burn Center.

Firefighters worked with APS to extinguish the fire. Crews had to wait for APS to notify them that the electrical vault was de-energized. Once firefighters extinguished the fire, they were able to confirm another worker had died.

“We are deeply saddened to report that an APS employee died, and another was injured, in an accident on Sunday night while they were performing planned maintenance,” APS said in a statement Monday morning.

APS said the underground equipment serves downtown facilities and venues. Some of those are without power Monday until the area can be deemed safe and repairs can be completed.

Locations without power in downtown Phoenix include Wells Fargo, the Phoenix Municipal Building, the Maricopa County Administration Building and the Phoenix Civic Plaza South. Other buildings are operating with partial power, including the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

APS said there was the potential for more outages downtown throughout the day.

Valley Metro light rail and buses in the area are also affected.

“Our focus is on the safety of those actively working the scene, the well-being of these employees’ co-workers and families and restoring power safely and quickly once repairs can begin,” APS stated.

APS said it can’t provide an estimated time to have the power back on until more is known at the scene.

APS, Phoenix Police and Fire, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are working on the investigation.