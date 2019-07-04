84-year-old man dies after vehicle gets stuck in dry wash in Buckeye

An 84-year-old man is dead after Buckeye police found him and his wife of 51 years in a vehicle that became stuck in a wash area.

According to a release, Buckeye Police Department detectives were in the area north of Victory Golf Course in Verrado Tuesday afternoon to follow up on an unrelated case.

Around 4:15 p.m., the detectives were in the area of 207th Avenue and Tiger Mountain Drive when they came upon a vehicle that appeared stranded after crashing into a dry wash.

The detectives found an elderly couple inside the vehicle. Buckeye firefighters and paramedics responded to the area along with crews from Buckeye Valley, Avondale, Goodyear, and Glendale.

Crews used a combination of four wheel-drive units and an ATV to bring technical rescuers and equipment to the area.

Inside the vehicle, paramedics treated Hilda Becker, 84, and her husband Russell Becker, 84.

Unfortunately, Mr. Becker was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife needed immediate care and was airlifted to a local hospital. She remains hospitalized, last reported in critical condition.

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the wash or how long the couple had been in the desert. Without a cell phone, they had no way of alerting anyone of their situation.

“Hilda, appeared confused and disoriented but originally told rescuers they left their home in Buckeye Monday afternoon to go for a drive,” a release states.

Police said Mr. Becker showed signs of suffering a head injury when the vehicle hit the wash.

“It is possible they were exposed to the heat and elements for up to 24 hours,” a release states.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

“This is a sad reminder for all of us to keep an eye on each other,” a release states. “Those who have elderly loved ones or neighbors are encouraged to check on them regularly.

“It is also a good idea to keep water and a charged cell phone available should an emergency arise.”