7-year-old girl killed in hit and run collision in Tolleson

A man is in custody in connection to a hit and run that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Authorities said Arturo Perez Jr., 28, was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and aggravated assault.

Before 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Interstate 10 overpass at 91st Avenue for a hit and run. They learned a white SUV sustained heavy damage to the passenger side by a vehicle that left the scene. Officers found an unconscious 7-year-old girl inside. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three other children, a male driver and an adult passenger were also occupants of the vehicle. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries while the adult passenger sustained critical injuries.

About 12 minutes after police responded to the scene, they located a black SUV with damage and an airbag deployed. At one point, a man walked up to an investigating officer and told him that he was the driver of that vehicle. The man was soaked with water and covered with dirt, records state.

Police said the man, identified as Mr. Perez, showed signs of impairment. He admitted to drinking four beers prior to driving.

According to witnesses, Mr. Perez’s vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed westbound through a red light and collided with the northbound victim vehicle that had a green light.

Mr. Perez was jailed in lieu of a $200,000 bond.