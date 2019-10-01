4-month-old child dead after being found in hot vehicle in Phoenix

A 4-month-old child is dead after being found in a hot vehicle in north Phoenix.

The discovery occurred Tuesday afternoon near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. The address provided by first responders registers to the Washington Elementary School District Service Center about a half-mile north of Cactus.

The Phoenix Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene, the child was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown how long the child was in the vehicle.

The high in Phoenix was expected to be 91 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident. The agency has a police station along Cactus Road just down 39th Avenue from the WESD Service Center.