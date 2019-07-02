3-year-old girl in critical condition after drowning in Peoria
Peoria Fire-Medical Department engine (Chris Caraveo/Independent Newsmedia)
A 3-year-old girl is in the hospital in critical condition after a drowning in Peoria.
Around 7 pm. Monday, the Peoria Fire-Medical Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the area of 107th Avenue and Happy Valley Road for a drowning call.
Upon arrival, they found the girl had already been pulled out of the water with CPR in progress.
The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition to the nearest facility.
No updates were available Tuesday morning.
DrowningMaricopa County Sheriff's OfficePeoria Fire-Medical Departmentwater safety
