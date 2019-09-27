20-month-old girl in hospital after drowning incident in Goodyear

A 20-month-old girl is in the hospital after falling into a pool in Goodyear.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday near Indian School and Perryville Road in the Sedella subdivision.

The Goodyear Fire Department said they responded d to find family performing CPR on the girl, who was not breathing.

Goodyear Fire said she was treated and transported to Abrazo West Campus without a change in condition.