20-month-old girl in hospital after drowning incident in Goodyear
Getty Images
A 20-month-old girl is in the hospital after falling into a pool in Goodyear.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday near Indian School and Perryville Road in the Sedella subdivision.
The Goodyear Fire Department said they responded d to find family performing CPR on the girl, who was not breathing.
Goodyear Fire said she was treated and transported to Abrazo West Campus without a change in condition.
