2 killed in rollover collision along Interstate 10 in Buckeye

Two people are dead after a vehicle rolled over in Buckeye.

The rollover occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Watson Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one vehicle was involved.

A male passenger, Adnan Hedzic, 20, of Phoenix, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger, Melissa Buljubasic, 19, of Phoenix, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

“The other occupants were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries,” DPS stated.

The collision remains under investigation.