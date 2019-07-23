2 killed in rollover collision along Interstate 10 in Buckeye
Photo courtesy Arizona DPS
Two people are dead after a vehicle rolled over in Buckeye.
The rollover occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Watson Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one vehicle was involved.
A male passenger, Adnan Hedzic, 20, of Phoenix, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger, Melissa Buljubasic, 19, of Phoenix, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
“The other occupants were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries,” DPS stated.
The collision remains under investigation.
Arizona Department of Public SafetyBuckeyeInterstate 10
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.