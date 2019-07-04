17-year-old killed in stabbing inside Peoria convenience store

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a man stabbed him inside a gas station in Peoria.

A suspect is in custody.

Before 2 a.m. Thursday, Peoria police responded to a stabbing call at the Circle K near Peoria and 67th avenues.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old Glendale resident with stabbing wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect shortly after arriving at the scene. He was identified as Michael Adams, 27.

Police believe the boy was in the store when Mr. Adams entered, approached the victim, and stabbed him in the neck area. The suspect then left on foot.

Police recovered a weapon upon arresting Mr. Adams. Police do not know the suspect’s motive, as police said there is no known relation between the suspect and victim.

Mr. Adams was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on murder charges.

“We are committed to detailed and complete investigations and we will determine why this violent act occurred,” Chief Art Miller stated. “On behalf of the men and women of the Peoria Police Department, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”