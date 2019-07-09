16-year-old expected to recover after being left in bus in Goodyear

A 16-year-old teen is expected to recover from heat-related issues after being left on a bus for about three hours in Goodyear.

Around noon Tuesday, Goodyear police responded to Precious Home Services, 13560 W. Van Buren St, in reference to a non-verbal autistic 16-year-old child left on a bus. Precious Home Services is a day care for disabled children.

Authorities learned the bus had picked up several students and took them to school in the morning. Police said the bus driver then parked the bus and didn’t follow exit procedures, which includes checking each row on the bus for passengers.

After about three hours, the teen was located on the empty bus. The teen was taken to the hospital for heat-related issues but is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.