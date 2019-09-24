11 people accused of involvement in Phoenix-area opioid ring

Eleven people have been indicted for their alleged involvement in an opioid ring in the Phoenix area.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the indictment by a State Grand Jury on Tuesday.

According to a release, the 11 people accused of being involved in an opioid ring had stolen the identities of nurse practitioners and doctors in order to write fake prescriptions.

Four of 11 are currently on the run and wanted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 602-542-0381.

In March 2018, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office received a complaint from a nurse practitioner who believed that his personal identifying information may have been used to write fake prescriptions for Oxycodone.

During the investigation, David Edward Bektashi and Emily Ruth Richardson were allegedly found in possession of fake prescriptions from 16 different nurse practitioners and doctors. The investigation also identified 36 separate transactions where the defendants accused of filling fraudulent prescriptions for opioids.

The 11 defendants face 125 felony counts, including Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Participating in a Criminal Syndicate, Assisting a Criminal Syndicate, Conspiracy, Aggravated Taking the Identity of Another, Acquisition of Narcotic Drugs by Fraud, Forgery, Taking the Identity of Another, Acquisition of Dangerous Drugs by Fraud, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation along with the Chandler Police Department, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Mesa Police Department.

WANTED:

Jeannine Gomez, 40 Latisha Shelice Stennis, 24 De’Aundray J. Frazier, 30 Patrick Lee Hargett, 41

ARRESTED:

David Edward Bektashi, 49 Emily Ruth Richardson, 38 Julie Ann Adams, 37 Cynthia Meeks Murphy, 68 Bryan James Kaminskas, 33 Michael Kenneth Taflinger, 42

SERVED WITH INDICTMENT: