1-year-old boy in hospital after drowning incident in Glendale

First Responders, News, Valley

A 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a pool in Glendale.

The incident happened Monday night near 67th Avenue and Greenway Road.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, the 1-year-old had made his way out of the backyard door and went into the pool. Officials said the pool had no barriers in place.

The mother found the baby floating in the pool, pulled him out and began performing CPR.

Responding Glendale crews took over resuscitation efforts.

Glendale Fire said they were able to get the boy’s pulses back, and he was breathing on his own upon arrival to the hospital.

The boy’s current condition is not known.



