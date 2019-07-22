1 dead, 5 injured after dump truck collides with car in Glendale

GLENDALE (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and five others critically injured after a dump truck collided with a car in Glendale.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the crash occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday.

They say the dump truck was on its side on top of the car when rescue crews arrived on the scene.

It’s unclear how the collision happened.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the person who died.