Man in critical condition after crash near 51st, Thunderbird

The Phoenix Fire Department said a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash.

The incident happened before 6:20 p.m. Friday near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix and Glendale units responded to the scene and have evaluated five people, including the 22-year-old man.

The other four people have minor injuries. Officials are determining if they will be transported from the scene in an ambulance.

No other information was immediately available.