Man in critical condition after crash near 51st, Thunderbird
Joseph Knight [Submitted photo]
The Phoenix Fire Department said a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash.
The incident happened before 6:20 p.m. Friday near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Phoenix and Glendale units responded to the scene and have evaluated five people, including the 22-year-old man.
The other four people have minor injuries. Officials are determining if they will be transported from the scene in an ambulance.
No other information was immediately available.
GlendalePhoenixPhoenix Fire DepartmentVehicle Collision
