Whiting introduces wife and dog to governing board Mike Whiting, Recreation Centers of Sun City West general manager, introduced his wife Talma and new dog Chill to the board of governors at their Nov. 9 workshop meeting. Mr. Whiting is retiring in February after 15 years as general manager.

