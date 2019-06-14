Surprise Meet Your Neighbor: Kimberly Simpson

Kimberly Simpson

Age: 43

Town/Neighborhood: Surprise.

What is your occupation? First-grade teacher.

What school do you work at? Kingswood Elementary School.

How long have you worked here? I started teaching in 2000 at Luke Elementary School and then was transferred to Kingswood 2002.

What are you excited about on your campus and why? I am excited to continue a new year with fabulous first-grade teammates, this will be our second year as a team and we work well together. I have been extremely lucky to have strong, creative, supportive and flexible teammates over the years.

What do you like most about living here? I like living in the area where things are so accessible (restaurants, theaters, gyms, work, etc).

What changes would you like to see in this area? I think that the area could use more for our kids to do (skating, teen club, community center, arcade, and water park). Things that are closer to our area and easier to access.

Favorite community cause and why? Our Kingswood community, we have many families, staff, volunteers and teachers that have not only taught at Kingswood but have also be a student there as well. Some of us have been here long enough to remember the beautiful library and when bus duty was in the front of the school.

When and why you moved here? I decided to move here to Arizona in 1996 from Florida to start college. My father had retired here and I had the opportunity to start at Estrella Community College then transferred to ASU West in 1998 to begin the teaching program. I think I finally moved to Surprise in 2010.

Where you lived prior to moving? Tampa, Florida.

Who is in your family? My daughter, Mia, lives with me in Surprise. Both my parents live near, Dad is in Phoenix, Mom lives in El Mirage and my cousin in Glendale.

What do you like most about your job? What I like most about teaching is helping the students learn new things and seeing them shine once they realize they can learn.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be? When I was younger I wanted to be a pediatric nurse.

What are your interests and hobbies? I love movies, learning to cook new things and working out.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life: The birth of my daughter.

What is your best and worst habit? Procrastination.

What traits do you admire in others? Honesty, strength, humor, patience, trust, and being family-oriented.

Who is a person that inspires you and why? My family, so many have been through so much and have the strength to still be standing, surviving and living life to the fullest.

What is your guiding philosophy? Do onto others as you would want done unto you.

What is your advice for today’s youth? Respect and trust your parents and elders, they do know enough.