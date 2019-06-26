Willow Canyon Named SkillsUSA National Model of Excellence

Willow Canyon High School was named a Model of Excellence by SkillsUSA for 2019. This is the highest award bestowed by SkillsUSA to recognize schools for exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace, and technical skills in their chapter activities. Willow Canyon is one of only 24 schools across the country given the honor this year.

“Our Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers do an amazing job creating extraordinary experiences for our students,” said Principal Adam Schwartz. “Through our CTE program, students have relevant learning experiences, and they are building relationships with each other and our faculty.”

Willow Canyon’s SkillsUSA chapter is co-curricular and includes students from the Graphic Design, TV Media and Software Development programs, which are led by Stacy Green, Amy McTague, and Alyson Titkemeyer. As a SkillsUSA Model of Excellence school, students will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., June 24-28. Activities will include finalist interviews and an awards dinner at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

“The Models of Excellence program represents the very best in chapter achievement and community involvement,” said Timothy W. Lawrence, executive director of SkillsUSA. “These students represent our future workforce and reflect the future of their communities. This is a tremendous honor for each school and validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs as some of the best in the nation.”

The Chapter Excellence Program is provided in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and Crescent Tools, a premier hand-tool brand from Apex Tool Group. The program promotes the intentional learning of personal skills, workplace skills and technical skills grounded in academics. Achievement is measured by the effectiveness of students’ efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities.

Editor’s note: DUSD contributed to this story.