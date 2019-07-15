Wildlife World Zoo brings desert wildlife to Glendale library Wednesday
A rock squirrel. [Submitted photo]
Take a look at desert wildlife from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Glendale’s Velma Teague Branch Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave.
Litchfield Park’s Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park visits to showcase Arizona critters, including a rock squirrel, striped skunk, bull snake and more for kids of all ages to see these animals up close and learn about how they’ve adapted to their desert homes.
Call 623-930-3437. Click here for more information.
GlendaleGlendale libraryWorld Wildlife Zoo
