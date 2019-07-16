West Valley Coldwell Banker sites hosting school supply drive

West Valley Coldwell Banker locations are taking part in an ongoing school supplies drive.

Residents are invited to bring specially requested supplies to one of the following participating Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage offices. The donations are being collected on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters, whose meaningful, professionally selected matchups between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

The donation wish list includes: backpacks, small containers of Play-Doh, binders, stickers (any kind), folders, decorative pencils, pencils, erasers, pens, small containers of bubbles, highlighters, rubber bands, crayons, small white boards (handheld) and dry erase markers, markers, games (cards, Guess Who, word/brain games), glue sticks, workbooks (which include practice sheets for math, reading science, etc. for grades 2-6), scissors, rulers, STEM/Science Kits (for elementary school), calculators, washable paint and paintbrushes, lined paper, sanitary wipes, books and activity books (on topics such as animals, nature, etc. for grades 2-6).

If possible, please provide supplies in backpacks or some other type of bag/container to allow for easy distribution.

Drop-off locations include: Sun City Bell, 17001 N, Del Webb Blvd., Sun City; Sun City Surprise, 19509 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite 8, Surprise; Sun City West R.H. Johnson, 19232 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West; and Southwest, 1616 N. Litchfield Road, Suite 170, Goodyear.

Offices are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Donations accepted through Wednesday, July 31.

