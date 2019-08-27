Treasures 4 Teachers new location helps West Valley teachers stock classrooms

By Amanda Hicks

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Treasures 4 Teachers opened a new location in the West Valley last month to help teachers supply and improve their classrooms without breaking the bank.

In its first day of being open, 175 teachers came to shop for school supplies at the new location, 3802 N. 91st Ave., Phoenix. The Pendergast School District teamed up with Treasures 4 Teachers to make this expansion happen.

The school district had an old school and cafeteria no longer in use, making it the perfect location for a Treasures 4 Teachers. The organization previously had locations only in Tempe and Tucson making it very difficult for West Valley teachers to get there on a regular basis.

Treasures 4 Teachers is a nonprofit, donation-based organization whith a goal to provide teachers with the necessary classroom supplies for little or no cost. These supplies include things like free shelving, craft supplies and bags that teachers can fill with supplies for only $5.

Many teachers spend hundreds of dollars a year to make their classrooms the ideal learning environments for their students. Treasures 4 Teachers wants teachers to be able to do so without spending so much of their own money.

Anyone who works closely with students can create a membership with Treasures 4 Teachers and have access to a wide selection of materials to help enhance their student’s learning. The membership costs $35 a year, enabling teachers to spend less then $3 a month for great deals on school supplies.

Last summer, Treasures 4 Teachers operated a temporary West Valley location out of Goodyear Ballpark’s team store. This summer, the group found its permanent West Valley home.

Visit treasures4teachers.org.