Teen Lifeline honored for community impact

Arizona-based nonprofit earns highest GuideStar Seal of Transparency

GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information, has awarded Arizona-based Teen Lifeline with its highest level of recognition, the 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

The GuideStar platform contains a profile for each of the more than 1.8 million nonprofit organizations registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Only those with the highest level of transparency about how funds are used and how effective the organization is in meeting its goals are awarded the Platinum Seal of Transparency.

“The GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency verifies our ongoing commitment to making an impact in our community,” Teen Lifeline executive director Michelle Moorhead stated. “It is important to us that Teen Lifeline ranks among the most transparent, mission-driven nonprofits in the country.”

Teen Lifeline serves the following schools in Glendale:

Apollo High School (8045 N. 47th Ave.)

Copper Canyon High School (9126 W. Camelback Road)

Deer Valley High School (18424 N. 51st Ave.)

Glendale High School (6216 W. Glendale Ave.)

Independence High School (6602 N. 75th Ave.)

Ironwood High School (6051 W. Sweetwater Ave.)

Mountain Ridge High School (22800 N. 67th Ave.)

Ombudsman Charter Metro (7910 N. 43rd Ave.)

Raymond S. Kellis High School (8990 W. Orangewood Ave.)

Canyon Elementary (5490 W. Paradise Lane)

Luke Elementary (7300 N. Dysart Road)

Donors rely on the GuideStar Seals to gain confidence in an organization’s fiscal governance, program systems and community impact. Determinations about which of the four levels of Seal a nonprofit earns, if any, are based on reviews of community impact and financial statements over a minimum of three years.

“We have one goal at Teen Lifeline: to prevent teen suicide in Arizona,” Ms. Moorhead stated. “The donations we receive are used to further the life-saving work we accomplish through our 24/7/365 peer counseling crisis hotline, school prevention programs and life skills development among teens.”

Demand for Teen Lifeline services has grown substantially during the past three years. Calls to its teen suicide hotline have increased more than 25 percent since 2016. In addition, prevention education and outreach services provided by Teen Lifeline served more than 330,000 adolescents, parents and educators in 2018, nearly five times the 70,000 people served in 2016.

GuideStar relies on information provided by the Internal Revenue Service and the nonprofits themselves to rank the organizations based on their transparency with donors.

To reach the GuideStar Platinum level, Teen Lifeline provided GuideStar with extensive documentation, including in-depth financial reports; qualitative explanations of its goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission.

Learn more about Teen Lifeline, its mission and the results of the organization’s efforts at guidestar.org or teenlifeline.org.