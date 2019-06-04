Surprise student is Arizona nominee for Doodle for Google competition

A student in Surprise could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

Google recently announced the 53 state and territory winners in its 11th annual Doodle for Google competition, which is open to K-12 students across the U.S. Students are tasked with redesigning the Google logo inspired by the theme “When I grow up, I hope…”.

Ella R. Kinnersley, a 9th grader from Valley Vista High School, was Arizona’s winner with her doodle “Sloths are Neato.” Her doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year.

To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the nation can vote for their favorite doodle from the 53 winners.

Voting is open through Friday, June 7, and the public vote will determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group).

Google will announce the five National Finalists in June, one of which will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her charity of choice will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

Click here to see a full list of state winners and to vote online.

Editor’s Note: Information from the Dysart Unified School District and Google.