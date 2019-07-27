Surprise Neighbors: Food Bank to hold back-to-school drive 

Valley View Community Food Bank, 12321 NW Grand Ave., El Mirage, is holding a back-to-school drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27 to help students in need for the upcoming school year.

Some items needed are new backpacks, binders, crayons, paper, pencils, pens, notebooks or gift cards toward school supplies. There will be free haircuts and backpack giveaways during the event.

Donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s main distribution center from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Visit feedingaz.org.

Benevilla to host caregiver event

Beneviilla, 16752 N. Greasewood St., is hosting a Caregiver Connect event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West. Benevilla’s Caregiver Connect event is a free event that’s offered to family caregivers to provide information and in-person advice.

There will be a panel discussion on Medicare and Medicaid, featuring State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor Bill Cave and Elder Care advisor Amanda Weiler. The keynote speaker will be Director of Banner Sun Health Research Institute Dr. Alireza Atri, who will be speaking on Alzheimer’s disease and dementias. Visit beneviila.org.

El Mirage Fire Department offers car seat installations

El Mirage Fire Department, 13601 N. El Mirage Road, is offering car seat installations for residents with an appointment. To schedule an appointment with a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, or for information on assistance with obtaining a car seat, contact the El Mirage Fire Department at 623-583-7968, or cconfer@elmirageaz.gov.

AZ TechCelerator hosts blogging workshop for businesses

AZ TechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, will hold a blogging workshop for small businesses at noon Thursday, July 25. A blog is a website that contains online personal reflections and comments, often through the use of hyperlinks, videos and photographs provided by individual or business. Attendees will learn about content marketing strategies to build trust and authority with search engines and consumers. Visit aztechcelerator.com.