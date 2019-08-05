Surprise Elementary partners with Surprise Youth Foundation for supply drive

Surprise Elementary School 12907 W Greenway Road, El Mirage, recently partnered with the Surprise Youth Foundation for a school supply drive at Walmart Supercenter 13770 W. Bell Road, ahead of the new school year. Surprise Elementary staff and students, along with Dysart superintendent Dr. Quinn Kellis, City of Surprise Mayor Skip Hall, City Council member Patrick Duffy and volunteers from the Surprise Youth Foundation worked together to fill 20 shopping carts with school supplies at the Walmart.

This was the fourth year the district has partnered with the Surprise Youth Foundation for a supply drive benefiting the district schools.

The Surprise Youth Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to youth assistance through partnerships with nonprofits, public, and private entities.
