Surprise Education: Valley Vista announces band leadership for next year

The band at Valley Vista High School, 15550 N. Parkview Place, has announced its student leadership team for next school year.

Drum majors for the 2019-2020 year will be Morgan Dimeola and Caroline Dors.

The section leaders include: Junnuen Orozco (flute), Daniel Benton (clarinet), Drew Klitsch and Marcus Hammond (saxophones), Emma Rodriguez (high bass), Ash Groak (low bass), Walker Densmore (drum line) and Celina Clark (front ensemble).

Shadow Ridge band active over summer

Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, is holding a band booster meeting 7 p.m. Monday, June 10 in the band room.

There will be an open band room from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.

Dysart offers children free summer meals

Dysart Unified School District will host the annual Summer Feeding Program with free breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and under.

Breakfast and lunch will be served every Monday through Thursday from Monday through Thursday, June 27

El Mirage Elementary, 13500 N. El Mirage Road, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dysart Elementary, 12950 W. Varney Road, will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dysart High School, 11425 N. Dysart Road, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Meals for adults over the age of 18 are $1.75 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

Imagine to host summer breakfasts

Imagine Prep, 14850 N. 156th Ave., is providing free breakfasts and lunches for children and teens ages 18 and younger.

The meals are served each weekday between 8 and 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Free summer meals will help families save money and stretch their already tight food budgets. Food served is healthy and follows USDA nutrition guidelines.

No application or proof of income needed.

Park University honors grads from Luke AFB

Park University’s Luke Air Force Base Campus celebrated West Valley graduates among those receiving bachelor’s degrees at the ceremony.

The graduates include Carlos E. Cabrera, Management (Surprise), Roody E. Fevrier, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology (El Mirage), Raul Munoz, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement (Maricopa), Eric N. Rodsa, Business Administration/Management (Surprise), and Brandon Xavier Walker, Management/Human Resources (Glendale).

Mr. Rodsa and Mr. Walker graduated Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA).

Park University was founded in 1875 in Parkville, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, and is a nonprofit, private institution. Park currently serves 16,290 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online.

Visit park.edu.

Dysart office hours change for summer

The Dysart Unified District Office, 15802 N. Parkview Place, is on summer break hours now.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Monday through Thursday. It’s closed on Fridays.

Normal hours will resume Monday, July 29th.